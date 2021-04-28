Priscilla Block Announces Debut EP, Grand Ole Opry Debut

The "Wish You Were The Whiskey" singer is "excited to give people a taste of what a live show’s gonna look like"

2021 CMT Next Women Of Country honoree Priscilla Block has announced April 30 as the date of release for her self-titled debut EP. As well, May 1 will mark her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Block will celebrate her album release with a show on April 29 at downtown Nashville’s Hard Rock Cafe, partnering with Busch Beer to stream her full band show, plus talking through each of the songs featured on the project. The concert will be available via Busch’s Facebook page beginning at 9 p.m. CT or via this link.

“I am so, so, so excited to do this livestream,” Block notes via a press release. “So many people haven’t been able to see me play live, and it has been a long time since I’ve been able to play with my band. And I’m so excited to talk about each song and also give people a taste of what a live show’s gonna look like!”

As for Block’s Grand Ole Opry premiere, it will be broadcast live on Circle TV, plus Circle All Access’ Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter channels.

Block’s EP includes her latest single, “Wish You Were The Whiskey,” plus five other singles, all featuring the breakout star as a co-writer. Recently, regarding her writing chops for this EP, she told RADIO.COM that she wanted to “stay true to [herself],” and that in “being a woman in country music, I thought that I had to sound a certain way or look a certain way. I think it’s so important to be who you are, own it, and stay in your lane.”



