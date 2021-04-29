Save The Date: 2021 CMT Music Awards Set For June 9

Carrie Underwood triumphed last year, winning Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year

The CMT Music Awards are back!

This year’s awards show will air from Nashville on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, offering country music fans two-and-a-half hours of performances and unique collaborations—and of course, entirely fan-voted awards celebrating the top music videos of the year. This year’s lineup of performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Last year, Carrie Underwood triumphed, taking home the Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year honors for “Drinking Alone.” To date, Underwood has taken home the most CMT Music Awards trophies, with 22 wins.

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” was named Male Video of the Year, while Chris Young was awarded the CMT Performance of the Year, for his rendition of “Drowning” from the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. Dan+Shay, Gabby Barrett and Old Dominion also earned CMT Music Awards wins last year.

In a break from past years, the 2020 show found new ways to wow fans, while remaining socially distant, through performances set against some of Tennessee’s most beautiful places. Take a look at some of last year’s top moments below:

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus perform “This Is Us”:

