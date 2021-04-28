Carrie Underwood Shares Instagram Workout Selfie, Fitness Tips

In a recent social media post, Carrie Underwood highlighted her oftentimes seven days a week workout routine that — alongside working on her recently-released My Savior EP — has allowed her to remain healthy and motivated during quarantine.

“About to get some extra credit in this afternoon with the @fit52 13-Card Draw,” wrote Underwood, mentioning the Fit52 workout app she developed with her trainer Eve Overland and released in May 2020, designed around 52 exercises or 26 exercises based around a deck of cards.

Specifically, in a 2020 interview, the “Before He Cheats” singer told Women’s Health that she favored her leg workout days via the app. Of note in that workout were six supersets of three moves, each done for three or four sets. Exercises included were tuck jumps, Romanian deadlifts (with 30- to 35-pound dumbbells), walking lunges (with 20- to 25-pound dumbbells), and elevated sumo squats (with a 50-pound dumbbell).

Regarding other COVID fitness tips, Underwood noted to Shape, “We all have enough to worry about and enough to do in our lives. I believe in keeping things as simple as possible—from workouts to skin care. The fewer things I have to think about and worry about, the better. If it’s too complicated, I’m not going to do it.”

As for other, more personal motivations, she added, “I want to be stronger. If I feel good in my clothes, and I’m starting to see some muscles, it just makes me want to keep going. I enjoy how I feel when running up a flight of stairs or picking up my kids or carrying things is easy. I like seeing muscles and feeling progress.”