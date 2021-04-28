Trisha Yearwood Says Garth Brooks Was a “Wonderful” Caretaker During Her COVID-19 Battle

</noscript> </div>

During a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Trisha Yearwood recalled her recent battle with COVID-19, including losing her senses of taste and smell. In February, it was revealed that Yearwood had tested positive for COVID-19, while her husband Garth Brooks tested negative. Yearwood says Brooks has been her constant through the ordeal.

“About five days in, I’m like, ’Honey—because Garth makes my coffee every morning—honey, I love you but this is weak coffee.’ It was just like that,” she says.

Though Yearwood was determined to be COVID-free in March, she told Clarkson she still had trouble with taste and smell—which can be a problem when you are known as much for cooking (with a successful cooking show and cookbooks) as you are for music. “It’s really weird…it’s so much about taste and smell and if you can’t smell you don’t really crave. So now it’s all about texture. I can tell if something’s spicy, but that’s about it. I love to cook, so now if I cook I just ask Garth if it needs more salt or pepper.”

She said that through her bout with COVID, Brooks refused to leave her side, even though he himself tested negative for the virus.

“He’s an alien and I think we’ve proved this,” she said with a laugh when asked how he did not catch the virus, adding that she was adamant that Brooks quarantine away from her while she went through her battle with COVID. “I was like, ’You have to quarantine in another room,’ and he was like, ’No, we’re in this together.’ I was like, ’I cannot give Garth Brooks COVID!’ And he never did [get COVID]. He had the vaccine and he didn’t even have a sore arm.”

She said Brooks has been an ace caretaker through it all.

“He was really wonderful. He was really great,” Yearwood said.

“That’s how you know it’s love, because I would be like ’Are you okay in there?'” Clarkson said.

Laughing, Yearwood added, “Yeah, because I was like, ’If you get it, I’m not going to sleep in the bed with you.'”

Clarkson also joined Yearwood (virtually) for a collaboration on Yearwood’s 1996 hit “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”



