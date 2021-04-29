Luke Combs Celebrates His Love for His Wife in His New Video for “Forever After All”

</noscript> </div>

One of the quarantine’s most endearing stories is highlighted in Luke Combs’ latest video for his current single “Forever After All.” Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs, were wed on Aug. 1, 2020, in an intimate beach ceremony at their Southern Florida home. As Hurricane Isaias threatened the ceremony attended by family and friends, the couple exchanged vows.

The country superstar’s track is the third in a trifecta of songs he’s released about his passion for his wife and their togetherness, including “Beautiful Crazy” and “Better Together.” “Forever After All” is a part of What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the October 2020-released deluxe edition of his Billboard chart-topping 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get.

Two months after its release, the song is currently in line to be Combs’ eleventh radio airplay No. 1 single. Regarding the wedding celebrated by the song, Combs noted in a November interview that “it was heavy, in the best way.” He continued, “I didn’t know I was gonna cry that much, but I did, I did. I was like the doubled-over crying guy.”

Combs has numerous projects on the way. He’s two months into working on his third studio album, plus, he’s also noted previously that he has a bluegrass project in the offing, too. “I wrote a bunch of bluegrass songs in June of this past year and [I have] plans to write a bunch more,” he said.

As for non-COVID or hurricane interrupted nuptials, Combs tentatively plans to have a much bigger wedding ceremony with family and friends later in 2021.