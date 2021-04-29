Brothers Osborne’s Latest, “I’m Not For Everyone,” Is Their Most Revealing Single Yet

</noscript> </div>

Hot on the heels of closing out the 56th ACM Awards, duo Brothers Osborne have released “I’m Not For Everyone,” their latest single. The song is from their third studio album Skeletons, their October 2020 project which recently enjoyed a nomination for Album of the Year at the previously-mentioned ACM Awards.

Just as many of us have, 2020 proved to be a year filled with introspection and healing for T.J. and John Osborne. Thus, their new track extolling the virtues of having a relaxing drink at a dive bar and hearing a favorite tune on the jukebox feels just right.

In February, T.J. Osborne came out as gay in a TIME Magazine interview, saying, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

As well, in a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, John Osborne related overcoming his own struggles with depression, saying, “With a lot of therapy, a lot of self-help, a lot of love from my friends and family, I was able to kind of get to a better place so we [could finish] the album. [Recording the Skeletons album almost made me] consider quitting music…which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do.”

If wanting to see or hear more of the Brothers Osborne, they have also just announced their We’re Not For Everyone Tour. Visiting 50 markets (including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York, and Nashville), the duo will welcome Travis Denning and Tenille Townes as the tour’s opening acts.

For more tour information, visit brothersosborne.com.