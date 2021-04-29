Miranda Lambert’s ‘The Marfa Tapes’ Album Will Be Highlighted in a Full-Length Film

One day after the May 7 release of her Marfa Tapes collaboration with frequent collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert — via her Facebook page, at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT — will premiere a full-length film taking fans behind the scenes of the album’s austere creative process.

If unaware, the trio recorded much of the album outdoors, allowing the Marfa area’s ambient desert sounds to create a “transportive” atmosphere, notes a press release. Tracks like Lambert’s 2016-released “Tin Man” and 2019’s “Tequila Does” are stripped and refreshed, offering a rare glimpse into Lambert, Randall, and Ingram’s creative chemistry in its rawest form. Marfa’s noted as “an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose – or find – yourself.” Moreover, for Lambert, Randall and Ingram, the release adds that “for more than half a decade, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth.”

The Spencer Peeples-directed feature will be available to view for 24 hours via Lambert’s official Facebook page, and promises to feature live performances, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage captured during November 2020’s five-day album recording session. A pair of microphones, acoustic guitars, plus “love, trust, and friendship” are highlighted.

Regarding the project, Lambert recently told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m a little scared. There’s nowhere to hide behind them. They’re exactly one take; they went down outside, with one microphone around the fire, and that was it. Somebody said that people usually wait until they’re really old or gone to show behind the curtain. I was like, ’Well, I’m still very much in it. I’m just going to do it now.'”