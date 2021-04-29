Zac Brown Band Inks New Record Label Deal

Zac Brown Band has a new record label home.

The group, led by lead singer and songwriter Zac Brown, has signed with Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music. Warner Music Nashville is also home to artists including Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Dan+Shay.

“We couldn’t be more excited to become part of the Warner Music Nashville family. We feel incredibly blessed to be working with John Esposito, Cris Lacy, Ben Kline and their talented team. We’ve been hard at work in the studio and can’t wait to share our new music with our fans!” Brown said.

“Warner Music Nashville and Zac Brown Band share a fundamental value: forging connections through amazing and heartfelt music,” said Warner Music Nashville Chairman & CEO John Esposito. “Their songs have ceaselessly fed our hearts and souls, and I am so proud to welcome them to our label home as we journey together into this new chapter.”

The group recently released the tender track “The Man Who Loves You The Most,” penned by Brown, Adam James and Ben Simonetti.

On May 8, Zac Brown Band will offer fans a listen to plenty of their hits, plus some new music, during a live virtual concert. The concert starts at 8 p.m. CT and will air from Southern Ground Studios in Nashville. The band also previously hinted they have some exciting news to share with fans during the show.