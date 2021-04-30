Premiere: Kristen Kelly Honors Small-Town Weekend Warriors In “Rich Folk$” Video

</noscript> </div>

Country vocalist Kristen Kelly returns with her latest song, “Rich Folk$,” a detailed ode to weekend warriors and greasy bars.

Billy’s chain-smoking while he’s dumping his change in the video poker machine/The felt’s worn off but the table’s wide open if you don’t mind a little left lean, she sings in the track, which was penned by Kyle Coulahan, Russell Sutton and Troy Walls, while the video was directed by Henley Productions.

Kelly was raised in a small town of Lorena, Texas. In 2010, she performed at Dierks Bentley’s Miles and Music benefit show at Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth, Texas; her performance impressed hit songwriter Paul Overstreet and he asked her to write with him. Word of Kelly’s musical talent spread, leading to her first label deal with Arista Nashville. In 2012, she released her debut, self-titled project, which included the Top 30 hit “Ex-Old Man.” She was also part of CMT’s Next Women of Country campaign.

In 2015, she followed that project with the self-released album Fire.

For her new video, Kelly joined several friends and family to film the clip at karaoke bar Santa’s Pub in Nashville.

Kelly calls the song “a witty, anthemic tune with plenty of grit, groove and soul.” She tells CMT, “The song paints a picture of an everyone is welcome kind of dive bar where you’re bound to have a good time and the video brought this picture to life. After all … life’s too short to not have a good time!”

Having a good time was exactly what Kelly says she wanted to do after seeing the video’s finished version. “It made me wanna call up some friends, find a dive bar and unwind,” Kelly says.