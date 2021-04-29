Jake Owen Reveals His Daughter Spent Her Second Birthday in the Hospital

"She seems to be doing a lot better," Owen told fans via an Instagram post

Jake Owen recently shared a photo from his daughter Paris’ second birthday—but it wasn’t quite the typical birthday snapshot one would expect. Owen shared that his daughter spent her birthday in the hospital at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

“Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today,” he said in an Instagram post. “Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital.” Though Owen did not detail why his daughter was in the hospital, he did tell fans that she is getting better. Owen and his fiancée Erica welcomed daughter Paris Harley into the world in April 2019.

“She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us,” Owen said in his Instagram post. “Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out! Love y’all.”

Owen’s current hit, “Made For You,” penned by Neil Medley, Benjy Davis and Joey Hyde, is on the verge of becoming another chart-topper for the entertainer.



