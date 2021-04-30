Luke Bryan Was Mistaken (Again) For Blake Shelton: “I Still Can’t Separate From Blake, It’s Just a Shame”

</noscript> </div>

Luke Bryan is a 44-year-old Georgia native responsible for 28 Billboard chart-topping singles. Blake Shelton is a 44-year-old Oklahoma native also responsible for 28 Billboard chart-topping singles. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the host shared a recent Instagram post of a news broadcast where Bryan, the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year, was confused with Shelton.

“Your quote was ‘I gotta work harder,’ and it’s a picture of you on some television show but underneath you it says Blake Shelton. That’s classic, come on you work this hard, you have how many No. 1s, you’re like you think I’m Blake Shelton,” Fallon noted.

In response, Bryan joked, “That’s the former sexiest man alive right there on his couch.” Fallon replied, “Obviously, you must know Blake.”

Bryan added that he sent the video to Shelton before posting on Instagram, then made a point of offering yet another key difference between the The Voice co-host and himself: “You know Blake just chooses to go gray. He just chooses to like a silver fox, you know I got a lot of Just For Men and hair product.” In conclusion, Bryan concluded, “I work hard on this. And I still can’t separate from Blake, it’s just a shame.”

Currently, while also co-hosting the current season of American Idol, Bryan’s in the midst of a push for the deluxe version of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here, his gold-selling seventh studio album that has yielded two Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hits, “One Margarita” and “Down To One.”