Ronnie Milsap Pairs With Vince Gill for New Single “Big Bertha”

The track is from Milsap's new project A Better Word For Love, which releases today

78-year-old Ronnie Milsap has 50 years in the music industry, 40-plus number one singles, and with the soulful, danceable, and just-released single “Big Bertha” (alongside Vince Gill), shows no signs of slowing down. The track is a part of A Better Word for Love—his first solo project in nearly a decade.

“My friend Holly Gleason said, ’You know, it’s a song about a great big driver! You need Vince Gill on here because he’s the best golfer I know…'” Milsap told PEOPLE. “She’s my secret weapon, so I listen.” The legendary artist added, “It’s not just because [Gill’s] a great golfer. He’s such a good singer and guitar player, he really is just everything.”

“Music makes the world a better place,” Milsap added, via a release. “Love songs may not change everything, but they sure speak to the heart, give people joy and maybe starting there in these crazy times is a good thing. And now, finally, we can get A Better Word for Love out to the people – and let them hear these really incredible songs. I can’t wait for people to listen.”

This coming Saturday night, Milsap will be in Nashville to highlight the release of both “Big Bertha” and his new album at the Grand Ole Opry.

“There is no party like the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night,” Milsap says. “We’ve got a lot to celebrate, a lot to be proud of – and for me, when it comes to country music, there is no better place to kick off a record than on the Opry and WSM!”



