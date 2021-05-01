Premiere: Chris Lane Spends It All on Love in “Summer Job Money”

</noscript> </div>

In his new video for Chris Lane’s new track “Summer Job Money,” one of the first scenes features a brief shot of a shirt emblazoned with the logo “Lane’s Lawn Service”—an homage to the singer/songwriter’s own years spent earning extra spending cash by working in his father’s landscaping business.

“I’ve always loved nostalgic country songs that take you back to a certain time and place,” North Carolina native Lane said via a release. “When I first heard ‘Summer Job Money,’ it immediately gave me that same kind of feeling. I worked a landscaping job up until the very moment I signed my record deal, so I related to the song and knew I wanted to record it. I’m pumped to share it, and hope y’all have a blast singing it when we get out there to play it live!”

John Byron and Blake Pendergrass wrote the track, which finds Lane musing that if he’d met his current flame when he was in high school, he likely would have spent all of his hard-earned summer cash on romance, rather than saving for college. The song follows Lane’s current radio single, “Fill Them Boots,” which is making its way up the charts.

Lane told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Justin Clough.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I think what I remember most about the day we shot this music video was how incredible the weather was, being near the beach! You know, it was a little bit cold and rainy in Nashville, and just to kind of get into the sunshine and get that warm weather – I think it was like 85, I got a little sun burned, and there ain’t nothing wrong with that in the winter!

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video brings the song to life because we were just trying to get that nostalgic, summertime feel with the arcade stuff, being out on a boat, you know, working the summer job. Obviously in this music video, the landscaping job is there because that’s what I did growing up, and we wanted to pay a little bit of a tribute to that. I feel like just the overall scenery, the sunshine and the boardwalk and the boat – everything about that, they did a really good job of capturing what the video was supposed to be.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I think my main goal with the video, and what I hope people at least take away from it, is… I hope it takes them back to a good place in their life, a good time in their life, a nostalgic time in their life, and it takes them to an exact place and time. I hope they can envision what it was like at that point in their life, like who they were with, what they were doing, all that kind of stuff. I feel like Kenny Chesney is the king of that, and I think that’s why I love this song so much, because it does that same thing for me.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Obviously it felt really good to see the finished product! Any time you can come up with a concept and then put it together and have it look exactly like you wanted it to, it’s always a great feeling. I feel like Justin Clough and everybody involved in this music video did an incredible job, down to the locations and the cast. I feel like everybody did a good job on this and I’m super proud of it.