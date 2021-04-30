Thomas Rhett Returns To His Roots on His New Album: “It’s a Breath of Fresh Air for Me”

</noscript> </div>

You also reference more than a dozen classic country hits on “What’s Your Country Song.” What was it like fitting all of those into one song?

It took us a couple of days. I’m one of those writers that if we haven’t figured out the hook in a few hours, it’s time to move on. But we had written the chorus first, which I never do. I love to start from the beginning and make my way, but this one, the chorus actually dropped out first, and we had a couple of different approaches for that verse. On that line, “That ain’t your truck in her drive,” and it started out somewhat of a joke, and my dad actually really liked it, and so we kind of went with that.

And so we started taking a poll of songwriters of what songs meant the most to us over the last 30 or 40 years and tried to really tell a story with song titles rather than sounding blatantly like song titles, and then getting into that hook of, “Everybody’s got one.”

Many of the songs on Country Again: Side A, such as “More Time Fishin’” and “Growing Up,” focus on spending more time with family and loved ones. With tours being halted this past year, there has certainly been more time for family and writing and reflecting.

Obviously, no one saw 2020 coming, and I think when you’re not prepared for something like that, you can kind of go one of two ways. You can either embrace it, or you can run from it. And I definitely ran from it for a minute. I was like, “This is not happening. We are getting back on the road,” all this kind of stuff. And then when you finally come to the realization that that’s just not true, you really do just have to come to terms with that. And for me, it took my wife [Lauren Akins] looking at me one day about 50 or 60 days in, and I was doing two-a-day co-writing sessions and just trying to pretend like it wasn’t real. My wife was like, “Honey, you can’t go play a show. Why don’t you not write for a minute and live some life and be present with your kids and be present with me and present with your friends?”

And when that concept started to sink in—because that is so not second nature to me—I really just started to enjoy the day for what it was, the good, the bad, the awesome, the ugly. It really started to translate into the way that I wrote the songs. And we’re always looking for inspiration as songwriters. Me and a lot of other songwriters found inspiration in not being able to do what we do, and the pressures and the weird struggles that come with that, but also the amazing happiness that I think a lot of people found through really just engaging with their family for the first time in a long time. You got to slow down the rat race a minute.

Country Again: Side A has also been a return to a bit of a more rootsy sound this time around. The title track even alludes to that with a line about putting your boots back on.

As on the nose as the song is, I mean, I think if you’ve known me as an artist for the last five or six years, you’ve known that I’ve gone through a bunch of different transition, musically, stylistically. The things that I loved and put so much effort into took a back burner for me in 2019 and I really started to live a little bit more simple. That line is so true, just digging up my boots for the first time in four or five years and putting them on. And now I’m like, “Well, I don’t really need anything else.” That was the first song I wrote on Zoom.