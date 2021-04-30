Check Out CMT’s Roundup Spotify Playlist For Must-Listen New Female Country Songs

Of late, several exciting releases have featured some of country music’s fast-rising new stars, plus a few timeless favorites expanding their creative reach in some unique directions.

Take a listen to CMT’s Roundup playlist of the following highlighted songs — and much more — by clicking here.

Foremost, insofar as new singles being coupled with longer-playing releases, 2021 CMT Next Women Of Country member Priscilla Block has her self-titled EP releasing, plus a new single, “Heels In Hand.” Moreover, Ashley Monroe expands her sound just past her familiar stylings on her new track, “I Mean It,” which is a part of her new, critically well-received album Rosegold.