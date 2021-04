Check Out CMT’s Roundup Spotify Playlist For Must-Listen New Female Country Songs

Of late, several exciting releases have featured some of country music’s fast-rising new stars, plus a few timeless favorites expanding their creative reach in some unique directions.

Take a listen to CMT’s Roundup playlist of the following highlighted songs — and much more — by clicking here.

Foremost, insofar as new singles being coupled with longer-playing releases, 2021 CMT Next Women Of Country member Priscilla Block has her self-titled EP releasing, plus a new single, “Heels In Hand.” Moreover, Ashley Monroe expands her sound just past her familiar stylings on her new track, “I Mean It,” which is a part of her new, critically well-received album Rosegold.

Miranda Lambert continues to tease the acoustic, ambient stylings forthcoming on her The Marfa Tapes project with frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. “Geraldene” bears a strong similarity to Dolly Parton’s iconic “Jolene,” and continues to hype the eagerly anticipated May 7 album. Similarly, Carly Pearce promises a redux of her 29 EP. However, this week finds us being treated to a live version of her ACM Music Event of the Year-winning Lee Brice collaboration, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Plus, keep an ear out for two artists that have had recent premieres via CMT. Tara Thompson’s emotional “Tennessee’s Wild” is a horseback trip through her beloved Sevier County. As well, the powerfully soulful voice of Maggie Rose is showcased on her latest, “Saint.”

Moreover, rising vocalist Hannah May Allison’s “Safe” is an exploration of the various emotional obstacles connected to new relationships, while Lily Rose’s “Overnight Sensation” shows the country balladeer chops of a pop-aimed artist, as when she sings “Ain’t a map for this promised Land / There’s no blueprint, there’s no master plan / And no way of knowing if, or how, or when,” the profoundly personal meaning in her lyrics resonate deeply.