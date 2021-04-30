CMT Rewind: Faith Hill Hits No. 1 With “Piece Of My Heart”

</noscript> </div>

This week in 1994, Faith Hill earned a No. 1 Billboard hit with her cover version of “Piece Of My Heart,” a song that became a hit in 1968 for Big Brother and the Holding Company, fronted by Janis Joplin. Notably, the song was first recorded in 1967 by Erma Franklin, the elder sister of Aretha Franklin.

Hill’s country version earned the then-newcomer her second No. 1 hit in 1994, following her debut single, “Wild One,” which reached the chart pinnacle earlier in the year. Both songs were from her debut album Take Me As I Am.

Hill, of course, went on to notch other No. 1 hits including the three-week chart-topper “It Matters To Me,” and the six-week No. 1 “It’s Your Love” (with her husband and fellow country artist Tim McGraw), “This Kiss,” “Let Me Let Go,” and her mega crossover hit “Breathe.”

In 1998, Hill re-recorded “Piece Of My Heart” and the new, grittier version was featured on the television show King of the Hill.



