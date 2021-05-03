Blane Howard Channels A Fun-Loving Country Vibe For “Rock On Her Window”

</noscript> </div>

CMT’s Next Up Now artist for May 2021 is acclaimed Arkansas native, singer-songwriter Blane Howard. His latest video for “Rock On Her Window,” according to the artist himself, is a “fun, Bob Seger, country-feeling tune” that tells the familiar tale of, as he says, “young lovers sneaking out and getting into trouble, growing their love for each other and experiencing life together.”

The video provides a treat for Howard’s growing fanbase. 2017’s “Promise To Love Her” has nearly 100 million-plus streams across all digital platforms, and its video spent 17 consecutive weeks on CMT Music’s 12 Pack Countdown, including a week on top of the chart. Thus, “Rock On Her Window”’s clip showcasing a band rehearsal plus some “really cool” effects give supporters a sense of the preparation behind a Howard gig, plus a little something extra. “This was the first time out for a lot of us due to Covid, and being able to play music and make a video that focused on the performance side was a lot of fun,” the artist adds.

He also hopes that this video benefits fans who may be eager to have live interaction with their favorite country stars. “I hope people watch the video and think ’This is such a fun song and those guys look like they are having fun, and it makes me want to join in the fun, too.'”

Regarding the completed video, Howard notes, “It’s always a cool feeling seeing a fully produced and edited video for the first time. My 1-year old daughter loves it, too! She can’t stop dancing when we play it for her!”