Trace Adkins Longs For Music To Soothe a Broken Heart In New Track

Over the course of his career, Trace Adkins has notched some major hits with party-ready fare such as “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.” But on his new track “Heartbreak Song,” the singer is longing for some steel guitar-drenched music that pairs well with lonely nights.

I like a party and a truck every bit as much as the next guy/but c’mon, she’s gone and sometimes you need a heartbreak song, he sings on the new song, which is the first from his upcoming 13th album. “Heartbreak Song” was penned by Adam Wood, Greg Crowe and Johnny Garcia, and produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George.

“’Heartbreak Song’ is a song I’ve had in my back pocket for a few years,” shares Adkins, who adds he’s excited about returning to the studio to record new music.

“There’s nothing else like it. That is still my favorite thing to do in this business: go into the studio with some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help turn it into something magical. It liberates me. I also can’t wait to share some exciting new collaborations with some of the friends I’ve made throughout my career. Getting together with folks in the studio has been a fun way to reflect on the last 25 years and makes me look forward to 25 more.”

This year, he is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud. In October 2020, he released his EP Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy via Verge Records.

See the lyric video for “Heartbreak Song” below:



