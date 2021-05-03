Kacey Musgraves Spent Her Weekend Working at a Snowcone Stand in Nashville

On Monday, April 26, Kacey Musgraves posted a note to her Instagram stories regarding her “life long dream” of working at a snowcone stand. She then asked if any snowcone stands were hiring. Soon thereafter, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice — self-described as “Nashville’s premier shaved ice food truck,” serving “snow balls that are soft, fluffy and full of flavor,” replied to her with a direct message asking if she wanted to work for a day giving out free shaved ice to Nashville residents.

Clearly, the “Biscuits” vocalist took her own advice of “never [getting] taller making someone else feel small,” via a weekend surprise for her fans and citizens of the Music City.

“Good luck stealin’ this joy,” Musgraves captioned a series of photos of her dressed in a colorful uniform, mask, face shield, and gloves serving rainbow-colored shaved ice to Nashville residents. Her final photoset shows her both serving snowcones and posing with fans who visited her. “Thank you @bluemonkeyice Nashville for helping to fulfill my lifelong dream of working in a snowcone stand,” she wrote in a post. “Tho I did low-key kinda slack, we gave out hundreds of FREE snowcones on this gorgeous Friday afternoon. Spread a little joy wherever you can.”

Regarding the experience, the Nashville Tennessean reported that a long line ran down the street as people waited for the vocalist to serve them. Musgraves told the newspaper that working her “dream job was “hands down” the most exciting pandemic experience she had “[because] it’s so fun and it makes people happy.”