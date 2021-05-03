Music

Midland Will Return to the Road on The Last Resort Tour

Midland recently offered fans a look at the band's origin story in Midland: The Sonic Ranch Documentary
Midland will return to the road this Fall on their The Last Resort Tour, and will welcome Hailey Whitters as an opening act. The Last Resort Tour launches Oct. 7 in Phoenix and will wrap Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The trek also includes two shows in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 1 and 2.

In the meantime, the trio has already played a few select shows, such as their string of concerts in April at Billy Bob’s Texas. They also offered fans a look at the group’s origin story via Midland: The Sonic Ranch Documentary, which released across Viacom CBS platforms, including CMT and MTV Live.

