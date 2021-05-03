Midland Will Return to the Road on The Last Resort Tour

Midland will return to the road this Fall on their The Last Resort Tour, and will welcome Hailey Whitters as an opening act. The Last Resort Tour launches Oct. 7 in Phoenix and will wrap Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The trek also includes two shows in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 1 and 2.

In the meantime, the trio has already played a few select shows, such as their string of concerts in April at Billy Bob’s Texas. They also offered fans a look at the group’s origin story via Midland: The Sonic Ranch Documentary, which released across Viacom CBS platforms, including CMT and MTV Live.

</noscript> </div> In 2020, Whitters released her album The Dream, and earlier this year, she teamed up with fellow artists including Trisha Yearwood and Little Big Town for a deluxe version of the project, dubbed Living The Dream. Tickets for The Last Resort Tour go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time via midlandofficial.com. See the full list of dates and cities for Midland’s The Last Resort Tour below: October 7 | Phoenix, AZ

October 9 | Tucson, AZ

October 16 | Morrison, CO

October 21 | Tulsa, OK *

October 22 | Omaha, NE

October 23 | Chesterfield, MO

October 27 | Cincinnati, OH

October 28 | Detroit, MI

October 29 | Milwaukee, WI

October 30 | Chicago, IL

November 5 | Philadelphia, PA

November 6 | Richmond, VA

November 11 | Boston, MA

November 12 | New York, NY

November 13 | Pittsburgh, PA

November 18 | Columbus, OH

November 19 | Cleveland, OH

November 20 | Indianapolis, IN

December 1 | Nashville, TN

December 2 | Nashville, TN

December 3 | Charlotte, NC

December 4 | Asheville, NC

December 9 | Knoxville, TN

December 10 | Chattanooga, TN

December 11 | Atlanta, GA

December 16 | Shreveport, LA Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



