Jameson Rodgers Says an Instagram Message Led to His New Luke Combs Collaboration

Jameson Rodgers recently earned a No. 1 hit with the track “Some Girls,” and he has plenty of star power on his follow-up track, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” a collaboration with Luke Combs. Rodgers recently told CMT Radio’s Cody Alan that a random Instagram message from Combs eventually led to the new duet.

“It’s funny. Luke hit me up back in 2016 on Instagram of all things, and this was before ’Hurricane,’ his first big hit, which was just going to radio at the time. He was kind of on the verge of really breaking. He said he was a fan of my first EP, and he just wanted to write,” Rodgers said.

“I don’t even think we finished a song,” Jameson added, with a laugh. “We sat around and talked and maybe wrote half a song.”

Rodgers and Combs stayed in touch over the years, and after Rodgers a second EP in 2018, Combs invited him on the road to open shows for his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour in 2019.

“At the time, I was in the studio recording ’Cold Beer Calling My Name,'” Jameson said, adding that initially he had no intentions of making the song a duet. “It wasn’t like I was sitting in the room thinking, ’Oh yeah, Luke Combs is going to blow up in four years and record this with me.’ You can’t make it up.”

Singer-songwriter Rodgers wrote the song with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler and Alysa Vanderheym.

Rodgers, a Mississippi native, moved to Nashville in 2010, soon after finishing college at the University of Southern Mississippi. He also co-wrote hits including Florida Georgia Line’s “Talk You Out of It” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” as well as the title track of Luke Bryan’s Born Here Live Here Die Here album.