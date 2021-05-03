Tim McGraw Admits His Mother “Loves Emojis” And Is a Better Texter Than He Is

Country superstar Tim McGraw recently celebrated his 54th birthday, just two weeks prior to Mother’s Day. In an interview to note the occasion, the “Live Like You Were Dying” vocalist says—like any son pressed to check in with his mother as much as possible—that his mother, Betty, is a fan of FaceTime and an avid texter. He adds another humorous note, though: “If you see her in person, she’ll talk your ear off all day.”

He continues to note that she’s likely “[better than he is at texting and FaceTime], but she’s not really tech-savvy.” Even deeper regarding her texting habits, he notes, “When I sent her [2020-released] single ‘I Called Mama,’ she just sent, like a bunch of crying emojis, which meant that she wasn’t gonna call because she was crying, and she didn’t want to talk.”

Aside from her texting habits, the stories of how close McGraw is to his mother are the stuff of awe-inspiring legend.

“My mom found out she was pregnant with me her senior in high school. So, she had me young. She didn’t get to graduate because I came along. And then she went through some terrible things early in my life,” the singer recalled in a March 2021 interview with Big Machine Records. “I have a lot of memories of all those things and I know how resilient my mom is and how tough she is and how strong of a woman she is, and how well she raised us under the circumstances.”



