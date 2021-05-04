</noscript> </div>

Australian country music husband and wife duo O’SHEA celebrate what they call “life imitating art” in their latest single, “Nashville, Indiana.” The duo reside in the other Nashville, aka “Music City.” Currently working on their fifth album from Sony Music Australia, they’ve already achieved significant acclaim in their native country, hitting number-one on the ARIA Country Sales Charts.

Regarding the very real location celebrated in their new single, Mark O’Shea notes, “What a quirky, interesting and beautiful place Nashville, Indiana is.” Jay adds — with a sense of introspection — “[The town is] like most of us, there’s a lot more beneath the surface, if you only take the time to look.”

“I think it was Theodore Roosevelt who first said, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” Mark O’Shea says. “And it’s as true now as it ever was.” “This video and song is an ode to the overlooked. It’s a song for anyone who’s ever felt less than, or not enough,” Jay offers.

Though the duo has traversed the United States and the length and breadth of Australia many times, “Nashville, Indiana” — as co-written by Americana singer-songwriter Will Hoge (Lady A, Eli Young Band) — is a song for underdogs that discovers a home for itself, according to the band, “in the heart of the heartbroken and celebrates finding comfort in your own skin.”

Moreover, the band also states, “Sometimes a different slant on the same theme is exactly what’s needed to make the message resonate. We were lucky that everything came together for this one.”