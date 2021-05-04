Brad Paisley Sets 2021 Tour With Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe

Brad Paisley will return to the road this year, and will welcome Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe for the trek, which will launch June 5 with a show at Panama City Beach, Florida’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Paisley will also headline Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration, before logging several amphitheater dates. His 2021 Tour will wrap Oct. 9 in Irvine, California.

“Who is ready for live concerts?” Paisley said via a social media video, while throwing darts at a map and teasing the tour with his signature sense of humor. “A lot of thought goes into this. We are hard at work planning on where to go.” The video ends by focusing on a map of the United States, with each tour stop pegged with a dart.

Whose ready for live concerts? pic.twitter.com/Tftfyy4xZs — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 4, 2021

Paisley previously joined Allen on the song “Freedom Was A Highway,” from Allen’s Bettie James EP, which released last year. Paisley recently surprised Allen by showing up during the Academy of Country Music Awards to perform the song with Allen.

June 5 — Panama City Beach, Fla. – Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam *

July 4 — Nashville, Tenn. – Let Freedom Sing! Music City *

July 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place

July 9 — Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 — West Palm Beach, Fla. – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 — Hinckley, Minn. – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater **

July 22 — Brandon, Miss. – Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 — Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 — St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 — Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 — Canton, Ohio – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ***

Aug. 14 — Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 — Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 21 — Lima, Ohio – Allen County Fair *

Aug. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug. 27 — Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 28 — Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Clarkson, Mich. – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 23 — Doswell, Va. – After Hours at The Meadow Event Park **

Sept. 24 — West Springfield, Mass. – Court of Honor Stage ****

Sept. 26 — Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg Fair ****

Sept. 30 — Sacramento, Calif. – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Albuquerque, N.M. – ISLETA Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9 — Irvine, Calif. – FivePoint Amphitheatre




