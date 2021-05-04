Brad Paisley Sets 2021 Tour With Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe

Brad Paisley will return to the road this year, and will welcome Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe for the trek, which will launch June 5 with a show at Panama City Beach, Florida’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Paisley will also headline Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration, before logging several amphitheater dates. His 2021 Tour will wrap Oct. 9 in Irvine, California.
“Who is ready for live concerts?” Paisley said via a social media video, while throwing darts at a map and teasing the tour with his signature sense of humor. “A lot of thought goes into this. We are hard at work planning on where to go.” The video ends by focusing on a map of the United States, with each tour stop pegged with a dart.
Whose ready for live concerts? pic.twitter.com/Tftfyy4xZs
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 4, 2021
Paisley previously joined Allen on the song “Freedom Was A Highway,” from Allen’s Bettie James EP, which released last year. Paisley recently surprised Allen by showing up during the Academy of Country Music Awards to perform the song with Allen.