Jason Aldean “Regrets” Passing On Recording Luke Bryan’s “Drunk On You”

Our favorite country hitmakers are oftentimes presented with an overabundance of material to record. Thus, every so often, a potential smash hit is passed from one artist to another. In a recent Audacy Country interview, Jason Aldean noted that “the one [song that he wishes were his originally was his]” is Luke Bryan’s 2012 hit “Drunk on You.”

Written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, “Drunk on You” was the third single released from Bryan’s third studio album Tailgates & Tanlines. Intriguingly, it was also the first single that Bryan himself did not have a hand in writing.

During a trip to Las Vegas, Aldean was looking for one last song to complete his fifth studio album Night Train, on which he was working at the time. “Drunk On You” didn’t make the cut. However, the song later found another home.

“Luke came over and played me, he ended up playing me some songs off his record and that [‘Drunk On You’] was one of them and I was like ‘ughhh!’ It went on to be a big ol’ hit for him,” Aldean says.

Aldean’s currently in the studio working on his tenth studio album, a follow up to 2019’s 9. He expects it to be available in the coming months. His most recent album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also debuted at the top of the Top Country Albums Chart.

Regarding the heartbreak of the song selection process, the Georgia-born crooner adds, “I truly believe songs land where they’re supposed to land.”