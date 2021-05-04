Music Jake Owen Hits No. 1 With “Made For You,” Teams With Walker Hayes For New Track "Made For You" is the third No. 1 hit from Owen's album Greetings From...Jake by Jessica Nicholson 55m ago Jake Owen has earned his ninth chart-topping Billboard Country Airplay hit with the sentimental “Made For You.” Written by Neil Medley, Benjy Davis and Joey Hyde and produced by Joey Moi, “Made For You” is also the third No. 1 from Owen’s album Greetings From…Jake. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “Yall!!! “Made For You” is #1 song in the country! YOU all made this happen,” Owen said via Twitter. “This really was MADE FOR YOU…thanks so much to Country Radio for supporting me and my incredible @BigLoud team for always crushing! I can’t wait for y’all to hear what we’ve got coming. Also.. BIG THANKS to the songwriters Benjy Davis, Neil Medley, and Joey Hyde…. Their first #1 song! Also to Courtney Crist who sent me this song almost 4 years ago…It’s so special to share this with them. Songs change lives. This one hits different. Let’s gooooooooo!” There’s more where that came from. Owen has also teamed with singer-songwriter Walker Hayes (known for his own Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me”) for the new track, “Country Stuff,” which will release on Friday. Kuntry Shtuff dropping this Friday and It is going to blow your dang mind… and frickin Jake Owen on It is still blowing my mind… hold onto your pants 🚜🚜🚜 https://t.co/n7j8EgWiRI pic.twitter.com/CFcpULmZZF — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) May 3, 2021 Jessica Nicholson