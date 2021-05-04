Jake Owen Hits No. 1 With “Made For You,” Teams With Walker Hayes For New Track

</noscript> </div>

“Yall!!! “Made For You” is #1 song in the country! YOU all made this happen,” Owen said via Twitter. “This really was MADE FOR YOU…thanks so much to Country Radio for supporting me and my incredible @BigLoud team for always crushing! I can’t wait for y’all to hear what we’ve got coming. Also.. BIG THANKS to the songwriters Benjy Davis, Neil Medley, and Joey Hyde…. Their first #1 song! Also to Courtney Crist who sent me this song almost 4 years ago…It’s so special to share this with them. Songs change lives. This one hits different. Let’s gooooooooo!”

There’s more where that came from. Owen has also teamed with singer-songwriter Walker Hayes (known for his own Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me”) for the new track, “Country Stuff,” which will release on Friday.