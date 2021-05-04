Music

Jake Owen Hits No. 1 With “Made For You,” Teams With Walker Hayes For New Track

"Made For You" is the third No. 1 hit from Owen's album Greetings From...Jake
Jake Owen has earned his ninth chart-topping Billboard Country Airplay hit with the sentimental “Made For You.”

Written by Neil Medley, Benjy Davis and Joey Hyde and produced by Joey Moi, “Made For You” is also the third No. 1 from Owen’s album Greetings From…Jake.

