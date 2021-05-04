IMDb TV Announces New Docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”

With nearly 30 number-one hits and eighty million albums sold in 20 years, the time is likely right for a documentary-style miniseries chronicling just how country superstar Luke Bryan maintains his impressive run of success. Stepping up to the plate in that regard is Amazon Prime streaming channel IMDb TV, who has recently announced that a new program, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, is in development.

During Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation, IMDb TV announced the five-part miniseries highlighting the life and times of the country superstar and American Idol co-host.

“[Programs like Bryan’s] mark an impressive and exciting growth moment for IMDb TV. The caliber of talent and the variety of content is a brand hallmark for us as we look to diversify the entertaining and broadly appealing offerings available on the service,” said IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, will include original home videos, interviews and personal footage. Bryan himself serves as an executive producer with Kerri Edwards in association with Endeavor Content. Michael Monaco is set to direct the series which is expected to air this summer.

Currently, Bryan is preparing to kick off his ‘Proud to be Right Here’ Tour on July 8, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. Special guests performing with the vocalist include Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, along with DJ Rock. Regarding getting back on the road after a year, he excitedly says, “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”