RaeLynn Is Expecting a Baby Girl With Husband Josh Davis

RaeLynn is due in September, and says she has received lots of advice and support already from the country music community

Singer-songwriter RaeLynn and her husband Josh Davis are expanding their family!

She is due to give birth to her first child–a girl–in September, she announced on Tuesday (May 4). RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis wed in 2016.

“Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL. 🍼🌼✨👶🏼 ” she announced on Instagram and through a story with PEOPLE.

“I for sure thought I was having a boy — I don’t know why; I just did. Josh’s gut feeling the whole time was a girl, so he was right for sure. I didn’t care either way, though,” she told PEOPLE, adding, “I should have known with my debut song ’God Made Girls’ that God would give me a girl first!”

She also told PEOPLE that she has received lots of support and advice from other mothers in the country music community, such as Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn, singer-songwriter Maren Morris, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean, and more.

“Katelyn [Brown] was the first friend I told outside of my family and she cried with me because it’s been a dream of mine for a while to be a mama,” says RaeLynn. “She has been such a light for me during this process. She and Summer Pardi have become some of my rocks during this quarantine year. I told Maren [Morris] and she was so excited! I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I’ll really need. I’m a pretty lucky girl.”

RaeLynn is also hard at work on the followup to her EP Baytown and expects to release new music this summer.