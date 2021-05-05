Randy Rogers Band & La Maquinaria Norteña Collaborate On Tex-Mex Dance Track “Chupacabra”

For nearly two decades, veteran Texas country act the Randy Rogers Band have excelled at creating what they call a “fearless spirit and sense of camaraderie that has made them one of country’s most compelling bands.” Similarly, for 15 years, La Maquinaria Norteña has established themselves as a Grammy-nominated and Billboard chart-topping Latin and Mexican chart hits featuring modern and contemporary arrangements within accordion and saxophone-led stylings of regional Mexican genres familiar to American border towns. Thus, the sextet and quintet joining forces for mega-massive (hopeful) viral dance collaboration “Chupacabra” offers an entertaining, bilingual sound and visual.

“Chupacabra’s” video was filmed at Silver Saloon in Terrell, TX, and produced and directed by Andy Tran for Muddy Shutter Media. Regarding the shoot, the Randy Rogers Band tells CMT, “We remember how great it felt to be playing in a dance hall again and seeing people in the audience have so much fun. The energy on stage and in the crowd was amazing!”

“With a dance hall flavored song like ’Chupacabra,’ a line dance was not a question,” La Maquinaria Norteña’s frontman Keith Nieto says. “Randy’s initial idea, with help of some family and friends, came about for the dance and was finalized literally during the shoot at the venue when one of the extras (Nicole Padilla) put the ending touch to the dance step together with Randy. The goal was to create simple moves that go with the song. We hope to see everyone doing the ’Chupacabra’ on their personal social media and in dance halls everywhere, soon!”