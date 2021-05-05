Tim McGraw Celebrates His Daughter’s 24th Birthday With a Song

Singalongs during long quarantine drives are likely a part of all of our current daily existence. The same can be said for country music superstar Tim McGraw. Recently, while on an afternoon drive with his daughter Gracie, the father-daughter tandem broke into song while celebrating her 24th birthday.

McGraw posted clips of him and his daughter singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s 1981 hit “What Kind of Fool,” a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts. “Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl…..24!” he wrote along with his post of the clips. “I’m so proud of her! She is so talented and capable….she can do anything she sets her mind to…..above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become….. Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you.”

Gracie McGraw currently resides in Los Angeles and is pursuing an acting and singing career. She’s the oldest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s three daughters. The country icons married in October of 1996, with Gracie being welcomed in May of 1997. Her sister Maggie followed in 1998, and the couple’s third daughter, Audrey, was born in 2001.

When not singing four-decade-old pop hits with his child, Tim McGraw is preparing to hit the road for a July 30 date at the Watershed Festival in Quincy, Washington, plus a September 1 appearance at the St. Paul Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets for those dates are available by clicking here.