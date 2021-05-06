Gabby Barrett Is Raising Her Daughter on “Classic Country and Christian Music”

While preparing for Mother’s Day, new parent Gabby Barrett spoke with CMT’s Cody Alan. Of the many topics discussed, learning what music she and her husband, Cade Foehner, hope to pass down to their daughter, Baylah Mae, proved most intriguing.

“My husband likes classic country, and he likes Christian music, and so do I,” says the “I Hope” vocalist. “So, we will probably bring her up with a lot of that.” She continues, “I was [also] influenced by a lot of that and what music my parents played around me. That’s how I got my style of music. So, I imagine what music you play around your kids or in the car influences their style of music.”

Baby Baylah is nearing six months of age. American Idol alums Barrett and Foehner welcomed their first child together on Monday, Jan. 18. In an Instagram post, the singer who has recently earned her second chart-topping hit with “The Good Ones” stated, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl🥰”

Barrett and Foehner have been wed since October 2019. Regarding the nuptials, Barrett noted to PEOPLE, “We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family. We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season. I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” Barrett added. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”