Dolly Parton to Honor Women in Latin Music at Special Latin Recording Academy Event

It has been announced via Taste of Country that on May 9, Dolly Parton will join iconic Latin musical artists including Gloria Estefan, Shaila Durcal, Alejandra Guzmán, Vikki Carr, and more for Univision-aired “Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Música” at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour event hosted by Becky G, Luis Fonsi, and Thalía will celebrate women in Latin music.

If thinking that pop-country and Latin music do not share more in common than North Mexico’s norteña subgenre, recent moments like the previously mentioned Becky G partnering with Kane Brown for the 2018 single “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” would prove otherwise.

At the event itself, Parton will deliver a special message to the audience and introduce a Mexican regional performance that features “Queen of Ranchera Music” Aída Cuevas and singer/actor Ana Bárbara. As well, Chiquis Rivera and Becky G will perform their well-regarded Spanish-language and cumbia-inspired twist on Parton’s legendary 1974 hit “Jolene.”

When that single was released, Rivera noted to Billboard, "You think of country music and you think Dolly. [Becky G and I] both loved the song and it happened so organically. I was happy because we can bring something new to the song, which is great as it is, but together we brought the Latino flavor with Cumbia." The revamped version was produced by Ulises Lozano (of electro-rock band Kinky) and rewritten in Spanish by songwriter Luciano Luna to evolve past Parton's folksy demeanor, as the duo boldly sing "If there are so many men in the world/Why do you want mine?"




