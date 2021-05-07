Premiere: Harper Grae Shares Her Story of Loss and Healing in “Still Your Mother”

</noscript> </div>

Harper Grae shares her story of loss, grief, and healing in her new song “Still Your Mother,” which chronicles her emotional journey after having a miscarriage nearly 10 years ago.

Grae wrote the song alongside Tori Tullier and Zarni DeVette. In the lyrics, she wonders about the childhood milestones her child would have experienced, from Christmas memories to birthdays.

The video is also joyous and hopeful, though. Grae and her wife Dawn and expecting a child this summer. The elegant video clip shows Grae gently touching an empty cradle, but also sweetly cradling her pregnant belly. The video also features stories from other women who shared their own journeys through pregnancy loss—and for many, the stories of their own “rainbow babies”—which they shared via a recent campaign Grae started.

“Getting pregnant doesn’t always go as planned and it can be difficult to hold active grief and hope simultaneously. It took me years to share my miscarriage experience but I hope this song connects with others who have similar stories to mine,” Grae said.

Grae told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Rachel Deeb.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember feeling safe to be vulnerable and with such a personal song, that was so important to me.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video illustrates my heart behind this song- from the loneliness to hopefulness.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans who have experienced miscarriage, or know someone who has, walk away knowing they are not alone. Even though they may battle a silent war with grief it is possible to hold hope simultaneously.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried. I thought Rachel and her team 100% captured my vision, allowing me to further tell a very personal part of my story that took me years to find the courage to share.