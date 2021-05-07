Gary Allan Set to Release New Album ‘Ruthless’ in June

Gary Allan, known for his No. 1 hits such as “Man To Man” and “Tough Little Boys,” will return with his first full-length album since 2013’s Set You Free, when he releases Ruthless on June 25. Allan co-produced the new project alongside Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, and Jay Joyce.

“This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album,” Allan says via a release. “It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s — as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I stripped out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record.”

Allan offered fans a first listen to new music during a livestream performance last night (May 6), including the smoldering, intense new track “Temptation.”

</noscript> </div> See the full tracklist for Ruthless below: 1. Temptation (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite)

2. Waste Of A Whiskey Drink (Written by Josh Kear, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman)

3. Till It Felt Like You* (Written by Kyle Jacobs, Joe Leathers and Matt Warren)

4. Slide (Written by Ross Ellis, Alex Kline and Michael Whitworth)

5. Pretty Damn Close* (Written by Gary Allan, Sarah Buxton, Rodney Clawson and Matt Warren)

6. High As I’ve Ever Been* (Written by Matt Warren, James Slater and Skip Black)

7. What I Can’t Talk About* (Written by Jim Beavers, Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers)

8. SEX (Written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Matt Jenkins)

9. Trouble Knows Trouble (Written by Steve Bogard, Jason Sever and John Edwards)

10. Ruthless (Written by Hillary Lindsey, busbee and Ryan Hurd)

11. Unfiltered** (Written by Blair Daly, Brad Warren and Brett Warren)

12. Little Glass Of Wine* (Written by Jesse Winchester)

13. The Hard Way* (Written by Matt Warren and Carey Ott)

Produced by Mark Wright and Tony Brown

*Produced by Gary Allan and Greg Droman

**Produced by Jay Joyce Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



