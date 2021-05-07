Gary Allan Set to Release New Album ‘Ruthless’ in June

Gary Allan, known for his No. 1 hits such as “Man To Man” and “Tough Little Boys,” will return with his first full-length album since 2013’s Set You Free, when he releases Ruthless on June 25. Allan co-produced the new project alongside Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, and Jay Joyce.
“This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album,” Allan says via a release. “It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s — as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I stripped out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record.”
Allan offered fans a first listen to new music during a livestream performance last night (May 6), including the smoldering, intense new track “Temptation.”