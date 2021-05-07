WATCH: CMT’s ‘Off The Road’ with Parker McCollum

</noscript> </div>

After a year of no touring, Parker McCollum is ready to get back to work.

“Being off the road was tough, but it seems like we are inching back to being full-steam ahead,” McCollum told CMT as part of CMT’s Off The Road series.

It was just announced that he will be joining Riley Green as openers for Dierks Bentley’s 2021 Beers On Me Tour, which launches in August. In the meantime, McCollum has been busy earning a No. 1 hit and is starting the process of moving into his first home, which he gave CMT an early look at.

Early in the video, McCollum is in his apartment, where he spent much of the past year. “I would say 70% of the two months I’ve been sitting right here with this guitar, trying to write songs. some days it goes good, some days it doesn’t.”

Prior to the pandemic shutdowns, McCollum released his single “Pretty Heart” to country radio, and like most artists once touring stopped in March 2020, he used livestreams to stay connected with fans and share new music. Over the past year, he watched as “Pretty Heart” rose up the charts, eventually earning McCollum his very first No. 1 hit. The song also earned Platinum sales status.

“Watching that song climb the charts all year and seeing if it was going to go No. 1 was really what kept me sane, I think, something good and positive to focus on….I snuck in there with a No. 1 when no one was looking and hopefully we can do that again,” he told CMT.

He also gave CMT a look at his tour bus as he prepared for a small run of shows (each limited capacity and socially-distanced, of course).

“Any time we have any sort of event, everybody’s safe, everybody’s healthy. Everybody involved gets tested and my band and crew, we are blessed to have access to the testing so we have that peace of mind to work in a safe and healthy environment.” he said.

He took a moment to show off a sentimental belt that he keeps–one previously worn by his grandfather, a cowboy from Conroe, Texas. Later in the video, he shared some of his on-the-road essentials, including one of his favorite post-workout snacks–oatmeal with peanut butter.

When he hasn’t been doing a few shows here and there, he’s been gearing up for the Bentley tour. As a teaser to the tour, McCollum, Green and Bentley also released a video of them covering Jerry Reed’s “East Bound and Down.”



