Reyna Roberts “Admires” Carrie Underwood: “[Her Voice] Kinda Punches You In The Chest”

“I’ve always wanted to have that feeling in my voice," the "Stomping Grounds" vocalist says
by 58m ago

CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts is still riding high from the crossover success of her ESPN “Monday Night Football”-featured 2020 single “Stomping Grounds.” As 2021 continues to develop for the rising country vocalist, she’s taken time to reveal a bit more about her motivations and inspirations.

Regarding her well-regarded and significant vocal range, Roberts tells Country Now listening to gospel and gospel-inspired artists has been a motivation. “I did go to church, but I wouldn’t go every Sunday,” she notes. “I listened to gospel singers. I listened to amazing women like Carrie Underwood,” she continues. And I’m like, ‘How can I sound like that?’ I would just listen to their songs over and over again until I could hit those notes and belt it and sing like they could.”

