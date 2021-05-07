Reyna Roberts “Admires” Carrie Underwood: “[Her Voice] Kinda Punches You In The Chest”

CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts is still riding high from the crossover success of her ESPN “Monday Night Football”-featured 2020 single “Stomping Grounds.” As 2021 continues to develop for the rising country vocalist, she’s taken time to reveal a bit more about her motivations and inspirations.
Regarding her well-regarded and significant vocal range, Roberts tells Country Now listening to gospel and gospel-inspired artists has been a motivation. “I did go to church, but I wouldn’t go every Sunday,” she notes. “I listened to gospel singers. I listened to amazing women like Carrie Underwood,” she continues. And I’m like, ‘How can I sound like that?’ I would just listen to their songs over and over again until I could hit those notes and belt it and sing like they could.”