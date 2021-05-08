Premiere: Brooke Eden Shares Her Love Story in “Got No Choice” Video

</noscript> </div>

Sometimes love takes you by surprise, instantly drawing you to someone in the most irresistible way. And sometimes that love is so strong it is worth pursuing, no matter what anyone else says. That is Brooke Eden’s story with her partner of five years, Hilary Hoover. The two met through their work in the music industry, and their sweet love story is at the center of a trilogy of songs Eden has released over the past few months, including “No Shade” and “Sunroof.”

Her latest, “Got No Choice,” which Eden penned with Jesse Frasure and Cary Barlowe, serves as the set’s conclusion.

“I fell in love with someone when I least expected it and had to learn to follow my heart and not listen to what anyone else had to say,” Eden said via a press release. “I wrote this song about not being able to choose who you love, even if it doesn’t ‘fit on paper.’ This is an anthem for anyone who has had to stand up for their love or just wants to shout it from the rooftops!”

This set of songs also serves as a reintroduction to Eden, marking her first music since 2017’s “Act Like You Don’t.”

Eden told CMT about creating the video for “Got No Choice,” which was directed by Ford Fairchild.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember wondering if anyone other than us would ever see it! Haha we kinda went rogue on this video. Ford Fairchild (our director), Brian O’Neil (my manager), his girlfriend Jennie Leigh (who co-owns Leigh Taylor salon in Nashville), my girlfriend Hilary, and I went to Brian’s family’s lake house for a vacation last summer. About 24 hours before we left for Michigan, Ford called me and said “pack something cute, we might shoot a video!” I kinda laughed and was like, “oh ok, I better go find me a cute Amazon bathing suit that I can get Amazon primed to the lake house, ‘cause nothing I have is worthy to be in any kind of video!” We got to the lake house and hung out for a couple days, and then one morning Brian comes and wakes all of us up to tell us he found a drone operator to help us get “big shots” for the video. Our thoughts were to create what we’d want the video to look like, no boundaries, send it to the label, and just see what they thought about it. And if it came out horribly, no one ever had to see it! It was a really beautiful process to have no expectations, and just create something with my friends in such a gorgeous place.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We wanted to capture our love on film in a very organic way. Ford is our best friend, so it’s very easy to “just be” around him, because he’s a part of our everyday. This video was literally just Ford with one camera for the majority of the video, so Hil and I felt comfortable to be ourselves and enjoy a beautiful day on the water. I think that comfort allowed our love story to be told in its truest form.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people see that love can look like a lot of things, and all of them are beautiful.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We truly had no idea what to expect and we were so overwhelmed seeing the finished product. There were definitely some tears shed. We truly didn’t ever know if there would be a day where our love would be depicted in a music video in country music, so it was pretty emotional.