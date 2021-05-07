American Aquarium’s Surprise Album Covers ’90s Country Hits From Trisha Yearwood, Joe Diffie, Brooks & Dunn

The album includes covers of "Queen of my Double Wide Trailer," "Some Girls Do," and more

The band American Aquarium is paying tribute to 1990s-era country music, and they are delving deep into that decade’s catalog of hits to do so, eschewing the typical songs from artists such as Alan Jackson and Garth Brooks that ’90s cover projects like these might typically cover.

On Friday (May 7), American Aquarium surprised fans with the 10-song album, titled Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1, which favors deeper (though still enduring) chart hits, such as the album’s opener, a cover of Sammy Kershaw’s “Queen of my Double Wide Trailer.”

The album also includes a rendition of Mary Chapin Carpenter’s “Down at the Twist and Shout,” Sawyer Brown’s “Some Girls Do,” and more. The project closes with a cover of Toby Keith’s first chart-topper and debut single, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” The album’s artwork pay homage to blue jeans associated with the era, while the band’s merch site includes a limited edition cassette tape of the album.

The band revealed the new project via social media, calling the songs “some of our favorite ’90s country hits and we hope y’all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The project follows their 2020 album Lamentations.



