On This Day in 2008: Garth Brooks Inducts Carrie Underwood into the Grand Ole Opry

"Nothing will last as long or be more important than this award right here tonight," Brooks told Underwood

Thirteen years ago, on May 10, 2008, Garth Brooks inducted Carrie Underwood as a new member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In introducing fellow Oklahoman Underwood, Brooks said, “I can’t imagine what you’re feeling right now. I cried like a baby the whole time.” He also gave Underwood some words of wisdom. “You will be rained with awards from the CMA, ACM, Grammys and all that stuff,” he told Underwood. “Nothing will last as long or be more important than this award right here tonight. Congratulations.”

As Brooks looked on and the audience gave Underwood a standing ovation, she held her induction trophy and told the audience, “This is going to hold a very special place in my awards case and I just want to thank everybody at the Opry for having me as part of your family because it really seems like a great family to be part of.”

That evening, Underwood performed several of her hits, including “Last Name,” and “All-American Girl,” while Vince Gill joined Underwood on “Jesus, Take The Wheel.”

The induction ceremony came nearly three years after Underwood made her Opry debut on June 10, 2005, a mere two weeks after winning American Idol. Just months before her induction, another country superstar, Randy Travis, was the one to invite Underwood to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Since then, Underwood has gone on to notch hits such as “Undo It,” “Temporary Home,” “Remind Me” (a duet with Brad Paisley), “Something in the Water,” “Two Black Cadillacs,” and many more. In 2012, she joined Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for CMT Crossroads and the following year, she portrayed Maria Von Trapp in the live musical The Sound of Music Live! on NBC.

The ensuing years saw Underwood become a multi-media superstar, appearing in movies such as Soul Surfer and on television, releasing the book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, and launching her athletic clothing line Calia by Carrie Underwood.

Last year, she released the holiday album My Gift and this year followed it with her first collection of gospel hymns, My Savior. She also teamed with David Bisbal for the bilingual song “Tears of Gold.”