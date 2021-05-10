Miley Cyrus Covers One of Godmother Dolly Parton’s Hits on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miley Cyrus’ familial lineage is the stuff of legend. Her father is Billy Ray Cyrus, the man whose “Achy Break Heart” is part of pop country’s legacy forever. However, her godmother is none other than Dolly Parton, who, similarly, has created moments that will define the pop-country sound until the end of time. Therefore, it’s not too surprising that Cyrus performed Parton’s “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” — a track from Parton’s 1977 album, New Harvest…First Gathering — during her May 8 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Happy Mother’s Day from SNL! pic.twitter.com/QFaVVGA84r — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Godmother Dolly Parton and to my Mom Tish,” Cyrus noted (with Tish by her side) during the performance, which also featured clips of the SNL cast alongside their mothers.

“Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” has been a forever favorite of the “Coat Of Many Colors” vocalist’s canon. Aside from the 1977 recording, Parton also re-recorded the song for the soundtrack of her 1992 film, Straight Talk. Plus, it appears again on Parton’s 2003 spiritual album, For God And Country.

As for Cyrus' work within Parton's catalog, a beloved favorite of the "Plastic Hearts" country dabbler's is her 2012-released Backyard Sessions performance of Dolly's 1974 classic "Jolene." Alongside performances of "Lilac Wine" by James Shelton, plus Melanie's "Look What They've Done to My Song Ma," the acoustic throwback performances proved essential in highlighting Miley's artistic evolution past 2009 "Hannah Montana"-style pop fare like "Party In The USA." Regarding their relationship, in a 2010 Associated Press interview, Parton said of Cyrus, "she's often asking for information and advice, and I tell her what I know, but I think the girl's doing all right without me." Marcus K. Dowling




