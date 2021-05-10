Sam Hunt Promises New Music “Between June, July, August”

</noscript> </div>

In a recent Audacy Country interview, San Hunt both highlighted how “excited” he was about spending time at home for a few days to celebrate Mother’s Day with his family but also revealed exactly when we could expect a follow-up to his successful sophomore studio album Southside. As well, he noted how far along he is in the creative process.

“I’ve written a handful of songs and have some other songs that I need to finish to finish out a record,” Sam told Katie Neal. “It may be a little while before I can get it all recorded and out but I want to start putting it out here over the next few months…between June, July, August.”

Impressively, Southside achieved platinum-selling status during the pandemic. The achievement occurred largely on the back of singles like break-beat laden and classic-country sampling ballad “Hard to Forget,” the inclusion of wildly popular 2017 smash “Body Like A Back Road,” plus current Billboard Country Airplay chart-surging hit “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s.”

Intriguing as well to note is that Hunt was expected to tour throughout the summer and fall of 2020 to support his release. The Southside Summer Tour 2020 was expected to begin a month after the album’s April release and feature Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Brandi Cyrus and Ernest. However, the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a full tour, Hunt has four dates planned in 2021, all fair and festival bookings. If interested in seeing the top-selling performer live on those dates, click here.