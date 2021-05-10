Dan+Shay’s The (Arena) Tour Will Return to the Road in September

Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino return for the new and rescheduled dates

Last year, Dan+Shay had just embarked on their very first headlining arena tour–performing three sold-out concerts including two dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and another show in Columbus, Ohio–when the COVID-19 pandemic forced music venues to halt concerts.

Now, the duo is ready to pick up where they left off, and have announced they will return to the road on Dan+Shay The (Arena) Tour, beginning Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Show openers Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino will return for the new and rescheduled tour dates.

The 30+ date tour will include a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, as well as concerts at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center, Chicago’s United Center and more, before concluding Dec. 7 at Boston’s TD Garden.

Over the past year, the duo earned their third consecutive Grammy honor for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, making them the first artist to reach that feat in the category’s history. At April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, they took home their third consecutive Duo of the Year honor, and performed their latest hit “Glad You Exist” at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe as part of the awards show. The duo also recently teamed up with Blake Shelton on the current milestone 20th season of NBC’s The Voice, where they served as Shelton’s Battle Advisors.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For a full list of tour dates visit danandshay.com.