Martina McBride Shares Words of Wisdom She’s Passed Down to Her Daughters

McBride is also working on a new album and gearing up to head back out on the road

Though Martina McBride is known for her powerhouse vocals on hits including “My Baby Loves Me,” “Wild Angels” and “A Broken Wing,” she’s also mom to three daughters—Delaney, Emma and Ava.

During a recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan, the Grammy-nominated singer shared some of her secrets for staying close with her children as they’ve grown up, and some words of wisdom she’s given them over the years.

“I just think communication is really important,” McBride told Alan. “We spend a lot of time together, you know?”

“I have always told them to be a leader and not a follower, and to never lie to me,” she added. “So, I scared them basically.”

Over the years, McBride has released a few songs that any mom with daughters will relate to, including “In My Daughter’s Eyes,” and “Teenage Daughters.” Could a few more family-oriented songs turn up on McBride’s upcoming album? It’s possible.

McBride recently told reporters backstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards that she is working on an upcoming project and a new tour this year.

“[I’m] working on new music. Just trying to get it all together. It’s been exciting to be back in the studio and be creating, for sure.”

She later added, “Hopefully, I’m gonna get back on the road. I think starting in July through the end of the year, and we are so excited. It’s been too long, and I miss it so much, so I’m ready to get out and see all the fans and just sing together.”