Justin Moore Celebrates Pandora Streaming Milestone

Justin Moore was recently honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, commemorating three billion streams of Moore’s music on the platform. SiriusXM hosts Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammer–along with Moore’s wife Kate–surprised the singer-songwriter with a plaque commemorating the milestone.

”Wow, that’s awesome! This is really an incredible and exciting surprise,” shared Moore. “Doing the podcast, we take listener questions and I’ve done a lot of Zooms with the new album so people are often asking me what I’m most proud of. Well, it’s really moments like this — 14 years after signing my record deal that we’re still here getting to play music and be supported by the fans and industry.”

Moore’s most-played songs on Pandora include “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” “Small Town USA,” and “Backwoods.”

Moore’s latest hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” is climbing the country charts and he recently released an eight-song collection, Straight Outta The Country. For more than a decade, Moore has been consistent, both in his traditionally-minded sound and in lobbing hits at the country charts.

Here, we look at five more essential Justin Moore songs.

“Small Town USA”

Released in 2009, the song became Moore’s first Billboard No. 1 hit. Moore wrote the song when he was feeling homesick one day soon after moving from tiny Arkansas hometown of Poyen to chase his dreams in Nashville. Though he felt nostalgic for his hometown, he’s stuck it out in Nashville, and it’s safe to say that decision has paid off.

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”

This chart-topper is a tribute to military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It also details how the loss of a young serviceman affected an entire town, and brought a community together to celebrate his life. The song was born of a tribute Moore had done in his concerts for years, where he asks the audience to raise their drinks to honor fallen military members.

“’Til My Last Day”

One of Moore’s most romantic single releases, this track finds him confessing that though he has a checkered past, he’s willing and capable of staying true to his love until his dying breath. Moore goes straight to the heart in this track and the video, which features his wife and children.

“Lettin’ The Night Roll”

The second radio release from Moore’s 2013 album Off The Beaten Path, this is one of Moore’s slightly more pop-oriented releases, and a tribute to letting loose and having fun with a new romance.

“Bait a Hook”

This Top 20 hit from Moore’s 2011 Outlaws Like Me album features Moore comparing the stark differences between himself and his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. While the new boyfriend drives a Prius, and eats tofu and sushi, he’s also never driven a truck and isn’t acquainted with Jack Daniels. Moore is certain his ex will return to him. And why not? As the song’s chorus states, that new boyfriend “can’t even bait a hook.”