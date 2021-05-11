Premiere: Maggie Rose Stands Her Ground in Intimate “Saint” Video

</noscript> </div>

In her newest song, “Saint,” Maggie Rose champions being perfectly comfortable with being imperfect.

“I hope the fans can escape into the song with me and find a feeling of self-acceptance and introspection,” she tells CMT.

In the video for the song, it feels as though only the viewer and Rose are seated a table filled with a lush spread of food, fine wine and delicate flowers, as Rose captures the viewer with an unflinching gaze and pours her heart and sultry voice into lyrics that advocate taking responsibility for your own choices and following your instincts, regardless of society’s expectations.

em>I’m only human, I’ve made my mistakes/It’s hard to feel high when you’re falling from grace, she sings in this ballad from Charlotte Sands, Jon Santana, Brett Truitt and Brigetta Truitt.

Rose told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Ford Fairchild.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The whole day was surreal because I had waited so long for the chance to put these visuals together and then we were finally there on this dreamy, other-worldly set. “Saint” is such a moody, intimate song and there was an intensity about the whole crew during the shoot because we had so much to accomplish, but I distinctly remember the moment when I was stabbing the pomegranate with this little spoon only to have the juice go everywhere and we all kind of broke character for a second to take a breath and laugh.

How does the video bring your song to life?

“Saint” is a vulnerable, soul-bearing song and I love that the video is a steady, unbroken performance that can even feel a little uncomfortable at times. It’s just me and the viewer at the table and I am laying bare all the emotions that the song brings out in me. The lighting and the mood are captured beautifully to help transport the viewer. I love that the song puts forth the imperfections of who I am and that the video doesn’t deflect from that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope the fans can escape into the song with me and find a feeling of self-acceptance and introspection. There is also rebellion in knowing that we are far from perfect but offering up who we are unapologetically.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Honestly, it felt a little scary to watch for the first time. I felt exposed, but that’s how I knew it was right. There are no bells and whistles other than the amazing set and technique Ford Fairchild and Bolo Brothers implemented. We let the song and the performance carry the video to really showcase the lyrics and emotion.