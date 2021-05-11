WATCH: Blanco Brown Gave His Mother a Very Special Mother’s Day Surprise

"These memories will last forever, I’m just so blessed to be able to make this happen!" Brown said

Blanco Brown recently celebrated Mother’s Day by surprising his mom with a very special gift. First, Brown drove to Atlanta to surprise his mother with an unexpected visit.

“I’ve missed the last two or three Mother’s Days being out of town working, handling business,” Brown said in a video, adding, “But I’m not going to miss this one.”

Once he arrived, he revealed another incredible gift–a card with a touching tribute written inside, and a check for an amount large enough to pay off her car.

“I was too busy tryna get to Atlanta yesterday to surprise my modear with her second gift and I made it!!!!” he said via Instagram. “These memories will last forever, I’m just so blessed to be able to make this happen! Love all the mothers and I pray y’all enjoyed every minute, to the ones that have lost their moms just know that they are watching over us and God will continue to Bless! I can’t stop tearing up watching her smile 😪 📸 by @epiqtheillustrator edited by @cameronpackeestudio Thank you again for always being epic!!! #TrailerTrap #PurposeOverEverything”

Brown shared a video of the sweet moment:

In April, Brown presented the Group of the Year honors at the Academy of Country Music Awards, marking his first public appearance since surviving a near-fatal motorcycle accident last August. The accident left Brown in the intensive care unit, with two broken legs, a fractured pelvis and other injuries. He underwent several surgeries and went through rehabilitation.

Of stepping onstage at the ACM Awards, Brown told ET Online, “It’s magical, that’s all I can say. I can’t think of any other word that’s better than magical. It’s a blessing, I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, pain here and there, but I will say that I’m just blessed and highly favored. I mean, I can walk and that in itself is like the biggest blessing because for months I couldn’t even stand up, turn myself over, I couldn’t do nothing.”