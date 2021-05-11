Kane Brown Celebrates Mother’s Day With The Baptism Of His Daughter, Kingsley

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing Mamas!!!! I couldn’t have had a better weekend [.] Celebrating the baptism of Kingsley was so special ❤️ So grateful for my family.”

In a recent Instagram post, Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn, noted that she and her country star husband celebrated both her special day, as well as a very special occasion for the Brown’s year-old daughter. In a set of posts to her feed and Instagram stories, Katelyn highlights the family sitting in church, Kingsley running amidst the pews, and a few post-baptism shots by Brown himself of a reception in a screened-in, table-filled patio.

Brown’s previously noted that fatherhood has “completely changed our lives for the better,” plus, he added to PEOPLE, “[Parenthood has taught me] to be patient, and I’ve also learned that there’s true love. She’s super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she’s super easy to cheer up real quick.”

Brown has also faced co-parenting issues as he’s still releasing new music, becoming the first black person to win Video of the Year at the ACM Awards (for “Worldwide Beautiful”), plus making a multitude of business deals, including launching both a new label (1021 Entertainment) and music publishing company (Verse 2 Publishing).

Regarding his wife’s support, the award-winner stated, “Kate’s been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session. There’s never anything that she can’t handle. She never hits me up and says, ’Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.’ She’s just there, so she’s awesome.”