Miranda Lambert Expands Her “Farmily”

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have expanded their “farmily” with the addition of two new goats!

“We’ve added two farmily members!” Lambert said via Insta Stories, introducing two new goats–named Taco and Tuesday–and including the hashtag #goatmom.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, she also shared a snapshot of herself with her mom Bev and several sweet dogs. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!” she said, adding the hashtag #furmoms.

Lambert, who recently took home a Grammy win for Best Country Album for her 2019 project Wildcard, also just released her acoustic project The Marfa Tapes, with collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. The project includes songs such as the previously-released “Tin Man” as well as newer tracks such as an ode to the Lone Star State in “Amazing Grace (West Texas).”