Grand Ole Opry To Welcome Full-Capacity Audiences This Weekend

On Friday (May 14), the Grand Ole Opry opens its venue to full-capacity audiences for the first time in more than a year since the start of the pandemic. Among those appearing on the lineup are Lorrie Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys, and CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 member Brittney Spencer, who will make her Grand Ole Opry debut.

The Opry will continue to follow enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including requiring masks for all guests as well as Opry House operations and production staffers, and will provide enhanced cleaning practices.

This weekend’s lineup continues with country trio Lady A making their first performance as Opry member on Saturday, May 15. That evening will also include a performance from Opry member Morgan, as well as Ryan Hurd, who will make his Opry debut. On Saturday, May 29, the performers will include Opry members Luke Combs and Chris Young as well as Lauren Alaina.

The Opry will also celebrate a big milestone on October 30, 2021, as it hosts its 5,000th Saturday night Opry. Over the past year, the Opry has kept its show going uninterrupted for 29 weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming performers to play to audiences via livestream, even as the in-house venue seating remained empty due to COVID protocols. In June, the Opry will commemorate this unique time in the Opry’s history with the release of a limited-edition vinyl LP titled Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle on June 4, exclusively at opry.com and the Opry’s Nashville-based retail outlets. The LP will include performances by Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, and more recorded live from the Opry stage in front of an empty house.