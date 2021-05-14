Music

On This Day: Alan Jackson Released ‘Don’t Rock The Jukebox’ in 1991

30 Years Later Jackson Releases His New Album 'Where Have You Gone'
On May 14, 1991, Alan Jackson released his second studio album Don’t Rock The Jukebox, a project that further established Jackson as a force in country music and solidified his place as a neo-traditionalist within the genre.

The album produced five country radio singles, including the chart-toppers “Someday,” “Dallas,” “Love’s Got A Hold On You,” and the title track.

Proving himself as a top-shelf songwriter, Jackson wrote or co-wrote nearly every song on the album, including the haunting “Midnight in Montgomery,” a story song about encountering the ghost of Hank Williams, Sr.

Giving further weight to Jackson’s long-lasting ambitions within the genre, George Jones appears on the album cut “Just Playin’ Possom,” a wordplay on one of Jones’ popular nicknames.

The project was named Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, while the title track earned a win for Single Record of the Year.

