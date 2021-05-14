30 Years Later Jackson Releases His New Album 'Where Have You Gone'

On This Day: Alan Jackson Released ‘Don’t Rock The Jukebox’ in 1991

On May 14, 1991, Alan Jackson released his second studio album Don’t Rock The Jukebox, a project that further established Jackson as a force in country music and solidified his place as a neo-traditionalist within the genre.

The album produced five country radio singles, including the chart-toppers “Someday,” “Dallas,” “Love’s Got A Hold On You,” and the title track.

Proving himself as a top-shelf songwriter, Jackson wrote or co-wrote nearly every song on the album, including the haunting “Midnight in Montgomery,” a story song about encountering the ghost of Hank Williams, Sr.

Giving further weight to Jackson’s long-lasting ambitions within the genre, George Jones appears on the album cut “Just Playin’ Possom,” a wordplay on one of Jones’ popular nicknames.

The project was named Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, while the title track earned a win for Single Record of the Year.